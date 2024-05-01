Corn Leaking Lower to Being Midweek Session

Overnight trade in the corn market has futures down ½ to 1 ¼ cents. Corn futures closed out the Tuesday session with most contracts fractionally to 3 ¼ cents lower and May up ¼ cent. There were 3 delivery notices overnight against May futures. The oldest long is dated 10/27/23, when May futures were trading $5.00-5.05. They’re either “pure” hedgers with a big paper loss or they had options positions cushioning the futures.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration released its guidance on SAF feedstock, allowing corn based ethanol to qualify only if producers use practices such as no-till, cover cropping, and efficient fertilizer application. The cover crop requirement in particular will limit eligibility as some areas just don’t have a long enough growing season.

Weekly Crop Progress data showed IN 5% behind normal planting pace, with NE 1% below normal, as OH and IL were even with the average pace. IA was reported 11% faster than normal, with MO 23% above the 5-year average pace and MN running 12% ahead of pace. More precip is making its way back into the central Corn Belt for early next week after storms make their way across this week.

Estimates for Argentine corn production are clustering in the 49-51 MMT zone with Cordonnier the latest to cut his production estimate (to 49 MMT).

May 24 Corn closed at $4.39 1/2, up 1/4 cent, currently down 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.27 1/1, up 1 3/4 cents,

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.46 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.69 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents, currently down 1 cents

New Crop Cash was $4.37 5/8, up 3/4 cent,

