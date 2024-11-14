Corn Leaking Lower on Thursday AM

Corn prices are slipping lower again as we trade through Thursday morning, with losses of 1 to 2 cents. The corn bulls tried to hold up on Wednesday despite spillover pressure from a weaker wheat market and stronger US dollar. Contracts were down 1 ½ to 3 ¾ cents on the day. Preliminary open interest was up 41,278 contracts across the board with exception to the December, which was down 39,485. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was down 1 3/4 cents at $4.02 3/4 per bu.

EIA data will be delayed until Thursday morning due to Monday’s federal holiday.

Brazil’s CONAB raised their 2024/25 Brazilian corn crop estimate just slightly, by 0.07 MMT, to 119.81 MMT in this month’s update.

Argentina’s Rosario Grain Exchange expects to see the country’s corn crop in a range of 50 to 51 MMT, down from their previous estimate by 1 MMT.

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.26 1/2, down 2 cents, currently down 1 ¼ cents

Nearby Cash was $4.02 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.37 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents, currently down 1 ¼ cents

May 25 Corn closed at $4.44 1/4, down 3 cents, currently down 1 cent

