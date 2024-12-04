News & Insights

Corn Leaking Lower at Midday

December 04, 2024 — 05:13 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

The corn market is slipping with fractional losses at Tuesday’s midday, with futures fading off the early session lows. There were 111 deliveries against December corn futures overnight, all by an R.J.O customer. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView is down ¼ cent at $4.04 1/4.

USDA’s Grain Crushing report for October grind showed 460.49 mbu of corn used in ethanol production during the month. That was down 0.4% from last year bur a 3% hike from the same month last year. 

Delayed Commitment of Traders data showed spec funds in corn futures and options trimming their net long by 17,410 contracts as of 11/26. They held a net long of 97,442 contracts. 

Dec 24 Corn is at $4.24 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $4.04 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.32 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

May 25 Corn is at $4.37 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

