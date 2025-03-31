Corn Leaking Lower Ahead of USDA Reports

Corn futures are down ½ to 1 ½ cents so far on Monday morning. The market closed the Friday session with contracts up 2 to 4 cents in the front months, with December down 1 ¼ cents. Preliminary open interest was down 7,453 contracts, mainly on a 23,348 contract drop in the May. May was down 11 cents on the week, with December slipping 8 ½ cents. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3 ½ cents on the day at $4.18 1/2.

Weekly Commitment of Traders data showed managed money in corn futures and options cutting back another 32,663 contracts from their net long position in the week of 3/25. The net long was just 74,607 contracts as of Tuesday. Commercials saw shorts exiting, with the net short down 55,755 contracts to 369,005 contracts.

Commodity Bulletin:

Grain Stocks data will be out later this morning, with the trade looking for 8.153 bbu of corn on hand as of March 1 according to a Bloomberg survey. Corn acreage is estimated at 94.4 MMT ahead of the Prospective Plantings report, with a range of 92.5 to 96.6 million acres.

May 25 Corn closed at $4.53 1/4, up 3 1/4 cents, currently down 1 ½ cents

Nearby Cash was $4.20 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,

Jul 25 Corn closed at $4.60, up 2 cents, currently down 1 cent

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.42 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents, currently down ½ cent

New Crop Cash was $4.06 5/8, down 1 1/4 cents,

