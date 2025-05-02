Corn Leaking Back Lower at Midday

The corn market is trading with contracts down 3 to 4 ¼ cents and December up ½ cent. There were another 25 deliveries against May corn futures overnight. The nearby CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 5 1/4 cents at $4.42 1/2.

Export Sales data from this morning showed 1.014 MMT in the week of April 24, a 3-week low but in the middle of estimates of 0.7 to 1.5 MMT for old crop. That was down 12% from the week prior, but up 33.7% from the same week last year. Mexico was the largest buyer of 451,400 MT, with 166,200 MT to Colombia and Israel buying 130,700 MT. New crop bookings exceeded the range of 0 to 200,000 MT at 244,704 MT. That was the second largest total for the marketing year. Mexico purchased 184,700 MT, with 56,000 MT sold to Japan.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Traders are looking for corn used in ethanol production during March to drop 2.6% from a year ago at 459.9 million bushels. The report will be published this afternoon.

May 25 Corn is at $4.63, down 4 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.41 1/4, down 1/2 cent,

Jul 25 Corn is at $4.72 1/2, down 3 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.46 3/4, up 1/2 cent,

New Crop Cash is at $4.11 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.