Corn Kept to a Tight Overnight Range Starting the New Week

Corn futures are starting off the last full week of January fractionally mixed but mostly lower after a 2 to 3 cent overnight range. March had traded from -1 ¼ to +1 ¼ cents to start the week. Front month corn prices ended the Friday session fractionally to 1 ½ cents higher. Nearby March had a net 1 ½ cent loss for the week after printing new contract lows. Preliminary open interest rose 23,517 contracts on Friday despite very modest upward price movement.

USDA confirmed on Friday that post holiday Export Sales had returned to a more typical level, with 1.251 MMT sold in the week ending January 11, at the top end of trade estimates. Mexico and Colombia were the biggest buyers. New crop sales totaled 20,000 MT.

The Friday afternoon Commitment of Traders report showed commercials shifting from flat to net long 25,449 contracts in the week ending 11/16. The Managed money spec funds increased their net short by 29,819 contracts during the week, to -260,542. That was their largest net bearish position since June 2020.

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.45 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents, currently up 1/4 cent

Nearby Cash was $4.22 1/1, up 2 cents,

May 24 Corn closed at $4.56, up 1 cent, currently down 1/4 cent

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.64 1/4, up 3/4 cent, currently down 1/2 cent

