News & Insights

Stocks

Corn In the Green at Midday

April 08, 2024 — 02:38 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Futures are trying to edge higher at midday, with contracts up 1 to 2 cents across most contracts.  Preliminary open interest dropped 13,641 contracts, with liquidation of 30,973 May positions on the day not being matched by a 14,147 contract roll increase to July. Friday was the first day of the so called Goldman Roll. 

Export Inspections data from Monday morning showed corn shipments totaling 1.42 MMT in the week that ended last Thursday April 4. That was a slight 3.52% drop from the previous week’s loadings, but 69.22% above the same slow week last year. Cumulative shipments have totaled 27.327 MMT during the MY (1.075 billion bushel), which is 35.23% larger vs. the same YTD total in 22/23. Mexico was by far the largest destination, with 610,642 MT in total, with Japan coming in second at 451,160 MT.

Sorghum shipments backed off of the previous week’s total, with just 69,839 MT. That was less than a third of last week and down 22.95% from the same week last year. 

The BAGE corn forecast (Argentina) was cut to 52 MMT late last week with insect pressure being blamed. USDA (new estimates on Thursday) was still at 56 MMT in March.  Argentine new crop harvest was 11% done. 

May 24 Corn  is at $4.36 1/4, up 2 cents,

Nearby Cash   is at $4.17 5/8, up 2 1/8 cents,

Jul 24 Corn  is at $4.47 3/4, up 1 cent,

Dec 24 Corn  is at $4.73 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash   is at $4.36 1/4, up 1 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.