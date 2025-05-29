Corn Ignoring Tariff News with Thursday AM Losses

The corn market is trading with 2 to 4 cent losses early on the Thursday session. Corn futures closed out the Wednesday session with weaker trade, as contracts were down 3 to 8 ½ cents at the close. Preliminary open interest rose 7,998 contracts on Wednesday, mostly in September, up 7,110. A light news day and rains in the forecast added to some bearish movement. The front month CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 8 1/2 cent at $4.25.

Late on Wednesday, a Federal trade court ruled that President Trump’s liberation day tariffs were illegal, and he has exceeded his authority. The court gave the President 10 days to complete a process of halting the tariffs, while the white house is appealing the ruling.

EIA data is delayed until Thursday due to Monday’s holiday, with traders looking see if ethanol production can hold its resurgence from the week prior. Export Sales data will be out on Friday.

Jul 25 Corn closed at $4.51, down 8 1/2 cents, currently down 4 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.25 1/1, down 8 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 Corn closed at $4.29 3/4, down 4 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.43 1/2, down 3 cents, currently down 2 cents

New Crop Cash was $4.02, down 2 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.