Corn Hovering Near Unchanged

Corn prices are showing fractionally mixed trade on your Thursday morning. Futures posted losses of 1 ½ to 7 ¼ cents out to the 24/25 MY contracts, with the rest showing fractional gains. Pressure from the dollar and losses in wheat weighed on things into the close.

The Tuesday afternoon Crop Progress report showed that Iowa is the only of the I-states to still lag the average planting pace, with NE, CO, KY, PA, TN, and TX all behind normal as well. Wet weather has slowed but not stopped planting progress, with the Plains expected to see some precip this week but things drying by the weekend.

Due to the Monday holiday, EIA ethanol data has been pushed back to Thursday morning release, with USDA weekly Export Sales out on Friday.

China recently approved 2 GMO corn varieties from Argentina for import, expected in July.

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.55 1/4, down 7 1/4 cents, currently up 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.36 1/2, down 6 3/4 cents,

Sep 24 Corn closed at $4.65, down 6 1/2 cents, currently up 1/4 cents

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.78 3/4, down 6 1/2 cents, currently down 1/4 cents

New Crop Cash was $4.43 3/8, down 6 3/8 cents,

