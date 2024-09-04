News & Insights

Stocks

Corn Hovering Close to Unchanged to Start Wednesday

September 04, 2024 — 09:58 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

Corn prices are fractionally lower as we kick off Wednesday Trade. Futures posted gains across the board on Tuesday, with front months closings 7 to 8 ½ cents higher. There were 81 delivery notices issued overnight for September corn futures. The nearby cmdtyView US cash corn price was up just 5 ½ cents to $3.74 ½ on Tuesday. 

Weekly Crop Progress data showed 90% of the US corn crop in the dough stage, with 58% dented, 2% ahead the average pace. The crop was also listed as 19% mature, 6% below the average pace. Condition ratings were unchanged at 65% good/excellent, with the Brugler500 index up 1 point to 364. 

Tuesday afternoon’s monthly Grain Crushing report showed 473.5 million bushels of corn was used for ethanol production in July. That was a 6.1% increase from last month and 4.01% above the same month last year. 

Export Inspections data from yesterday morning showed 965,292 MT (38 mbu) of corn shipped during the week that ended on August 29. That was up 5.2% from last week and nearly double the same total for this week last year. Mexico was the largest destination of 463,844 MT, with 202,745 MT headed to Japan. Marketing year shipments have totaled 52.03 MMT (2.048 bbu) through that date and near the end of the 23/24 shipping year. 

Sep 24 Corn  closed at $3.86 1/2, up 8 1/2 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $3.74 5/8, up 5 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 Corn  closed at $4.09 1/4, up 8 1/4 cents, currently down 3/4 cents

Mar 25 Corn  closed at $4.27 1/4, up 8 1/4 cents, currently down 1/2 cents 

New Crop Cash  was $3.74 5/8, up 2 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.