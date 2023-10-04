Corn Holds Weekly Gain after Midweek Fade

Corn futures faded on Wednesday with fractional to 1 ½ cent losses across the front months. Dec remains at a net 9 cent gain for the week’s move. The March contract, at a 1c carry, remained over the $5 mark at the settle, but traded below the mark during the session.

Weekly EIA data showed ethanol producers averaged 1.009m barrels per day through the week that ended 9/29. That was even with last week’s output, though stocks were 164k barrels tighter at 21.884 million.

USDA announced a private corn export sale this morning, as Mexico booked 196.6k MT (with 109k for 23/24, and 87k for 24/25). Pre-report estimates for the weekly Export Sales data have between 1.4 MMT and 2 MMT of old crop corn business for the week that ended 9/28. New crop sales are figured between 600k MT and 750k MT.

Safras and Mercado estimated Brazil’s first crop at 26.86 MMT, down from their prior 26.9 MMT forecast. They have the total output forecasted at 135.7 MMT, 300k MT above the prior forecast.

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.86, down 1 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.52 7/8, down 1 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $5.01, down 1 1/4 cents,

May 24 Corn closed at $5.09 1/2, down 1 cent,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

