Corn Holds Losses on Monday, Closing Off the Lows

Corn futures popped off the midday losses on Monday though contracts still closed 1 to 2 ½ cents lower across the nearbys. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1 ¼ cents at $3.75 1/4.

USDA reported a private export sale of 320,068 MT of corn to Mexico this morning all for 2025/26.

Don’t Miss a Day:

After the close, NASS reported the corn crop at 91% dented and 56% mature, both lagging normal. Harvest was tallied at 11% complete and in line with the average pace. Conditions slipped back by 1% to 66% gd/ex, as the Brugler500 was 2 points lower to 370.

USDA tallied corn export shipments at 1.329 MMT (52.32 mbu) during the week ending on September 18. That was 15.54% above the same week last year but a drop of 12.16% from last week. Mexico was the top destination of 473,034 MT, with 331,588 MT headed to Japan, and 187,756 MT to Colombia. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are now 3.492 MMT (137.47 mbu), which is now 58.63% above the same period last year.

Brazil’s first corn crop is 25% planted as of last Thursday in the Center-South region according to AgRural.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.21 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.78 1/1, down 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.38 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.48 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.