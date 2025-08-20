Corn Holding Steady on Wednesday Morning

Corn price action is showing steady trade across the front months on Wednesday morning. Futures closed out the Tuesday session with contracts down 3 to 4 cents, as the market tries to digest some of the current boots on the ground data. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 3 1/4 cents at $3.62 1/2.
Day 2 of the annual ProFarmer showed a Nebraska yield estimated at 179.5 bpa, up from 173.25 bpa last year and the 166.33 3-year average, but shy of their 2021 record. USDA is looking for a 4 bpa increase yr/yr. Yield in Indiana was estimated at 193.82 bpa, which is up 6.28 bpa from last year’s tour total and well 10.71 bpa above the 3-year average. USDA was looking for a 7 bpa increase from last year in last Tuesday’s report.
Monday afternoon’s weekly Crop Progress report conditions down 1 point this week, to 71% gd/ex and 382 on the Brugler500 index. Notable improvement was in IL (+2), IA (+1), MO (+3), and NE (+1). Ratings slipped in IN (-1), MN (-4), ND (-2), OH (-2), and SD (-1).
Brazil’s corn exports are pegged at 8.05 MMT for August according to ANEC, which is up 0.08 MMT from last week’s estimate.
Sep 25 Corn closed at $3.79 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents, currently unch
Nearby Cash was $3.62 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,
Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.03 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents, currently down 3/4 cent
Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.20 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents, currently down 1/2 cent
New Crop Cash was $3.58 1/1, down 3 1/2 cents,
