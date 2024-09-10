Corn Holding Steady on Tuesday AM Following Crop Condition Drop

Corn prices are hovering around unch so far this morning. futures found strength during the day session on Monday, with contracts up 1 to 2 cents at the closing bell. There were 119 deliveries issued against September corn futures overnight, taking the total since first notice day to 514.

NASS reported that the US corn crop was 95% in the dough stage as of September 8, with 74% dented, both 1% ahead of normal. The crop was also reported at 29% mature, 5% above the 5-year average, with harvest running 2 percentage points ahead at 5%. Condition ratings slipped 1% to 64% gd/ex with the Brugler500 index remaining unchanged at 364 on a 1% improvement from good to excellent.

Weekly Export Inspections data showed 836,413 MT of corn shipped during the week that ended on September 5, with 468,626 MT coming in the new marketing year and 367,787 MT shipped in the last couple days of August. That was 31.4% larger than the same week in 2023 but down 13.45% from the previous week. Mexico was the largest destination of 403,551 MT, with 173,654 MT shipped to Spain. That took the 2023/24 marketing year final inspections to 52.4 MMT.

Corn planting in Brazil’s center-south region for the first crop is now at 15% complete, lagging the 17% pace for the same date last year.

Sep 24 Corn closed at $3.84 1/4, up 1/2 cent, currently unch

Nearby Cash was $3.72 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.07 1/4, up 1 cent, currently down 1/4 cent

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.26, up 1 1/2 cents, currently down 1/4 cent

New Crop Cash was $3.72 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

