Corn Holding Steady Early on Wednesday

Corn is trading with contracts mixed to begin Wednesday. Futures fell lower on Tuesday, with front months 13 to 15 cents in the red and new crop December down just 5 ¾ cents. Preliminary open interest was down 43,297 contracts, with May dropping 44,926 contracts and taking just 10,755 contracts into First Notice Day. There were 25 deliveries issued against May overnight. The nearby CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 13 1/4 cents at $4.36 1/4.

USDA reported a private export sale of 120,000 MT of corn to Spain on Tuesday morning for 2024/25 shipment.

After the bounce back last week, EIA ethanol production data is expected to be steady to slightly lower in the report that will be out later this morning.

Precipitation for the next week is limited in the Northern Plains, and over to IA, MN, and WI. Lighter totals are seen in IL, and IN.

Several South Korean importers purchased corn overnight in private tenders, buying a total of 263,000 MT of corn.

May 25 Corn closed at $4.60 1/2, down 15 cents, currently up 1 cent

Nearby Cash was $4.36 1/4, down 13 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 Corn closed at $4.70 1/4, down 13 cents, currently up 1/4 cent

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.44 1/2, down 5 3/4 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash was $4.07, down 6 cents,

