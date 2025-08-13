Corn Holding onto Penny Gains at Midday

Corn futures are trying to show some gains on Wednesday as bulls try to battle back with gains of 1 to 1 ¼ cent gains. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up a penny at $3.55 1/4.

EIA data showed a total of 1.093 million barrels per day of ethanol production in the week ending on August 8, an increase of 12,000 bpd from last week and 21,000 bpd from the same week last year. Stocks saw a massive draw of 1.107 million barrels to 22.649 million barrels, the lowest since December. Ethanol exports were up 7,000 barrels per day to 123,000 bpd, with refiner inputs of ethanol 7,000 bpd higher to 929,000 bpd.

Ahead of the Thursday Export Sales report, traders are looking for between 150,000 and 600,000 MT in old crop corn sales during the week of 8/7. New crop bookings are seen in a range of 0.9 to 2.4 MMT

Tuesday’s USDA Crop Production report showed the national corn yield at 188.8 bpa, which took production to 16.742 billion bushels, up 1.037 bbu from last month’s WASDE total. Acreage was a big reason as a surprising 2.1 million planted acres were added this month to 97.3 million acres. FSA certified acres were tallied at 96.52 million acres. Via the WASDE, old crop corn stocks were pegged at 1.305 bbu, down 35 mbu from last month, as exports were raised by 70 mb, with corn used in ethanol trimmed back. With the production changes, new crop was up 457 mbu to 2.117 bbu, as all three demand categories saw an increase.

Several overnight tenders by South Korean importers showed purchases total 266,000 MT.

Sep 25 Corn is at $3.72 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.55 1/4, up 1 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $3.95 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.13 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $3.52 3/4, up 1 cents,

