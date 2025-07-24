Corn Holding Modest Gains Following Export Business

Corn prices are on the positive side of unchanged on Thursday, with midday gains of fractionally to 1 ¼ cents. The CmdtyView national average new crop Cash Corn price is up 1 1/4 cents at $3.76 1/2.

USDA reported a private export sale of 135,000 MT of corn sold to South Korea (corrected from China as USDA originally posted) this morning for new crop shipment. Another 284,196 MT was reported for unknown destinations, with 83,956 MT for 2024/25 and 200,240 MT for 2025/26.

Export Sales data showed a total of 643,060 MT of 2024/25 corn sold in the week ending on July 17, on the high side of the estimated 100,000 and 800,000 MT. That was well above the week prior and nearly double the same week last year. New crop sales were tallied at 733,939 MT, again on the high side of the 400,000 to 800,000 MT estimates. That was back up from last week’s 3-week low.

Another round of tenders by South Korean importers saw estimated purchases of at least 268,000 MT. Part of that was likely from the US as noted above.

Sep 25 Corn is at $3.99 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.85 1/2, up 3/4 cent,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.18 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.36, up 1 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $3.76 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

