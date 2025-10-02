Corn Holding Losses at Midday, as Ethanol Production Falls

Corn futures are pulling off the early session lows on Wednesday, but still are posting 2 to 3 cent losses at midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 3 3/4 cents at $3.69 1/2.

The weekly EIA report from this morning showed a total of 995,000 barrels per day of ethanol production in the week that ended on September 26. That was a drop of 29,000 barrels per day from the week prior and taking the 3 weeks decline to 110,000 bdp. Ethanol stocks were back down 704,000 barrels to 22.764 million barrels.

Export sales data will likely be suspended from the normal Thursday morning release this week due to the government shutdown.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.12 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.69 1/2, down 3 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.29 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.39, down 2 3/4 cents,

