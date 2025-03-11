Corn Holding Higher Despite No Major USDA Changes

The corn market is holding near the pre-report trade, with contracts up factionally to 3 cents so far on Tuesday, despite no major changes to the USDA data. CmdtyView’s national average Cash Corn price is up 3 cents at $4.35 1/2.

The USDA’s updated balance sheet from this morning saw no changes, as the US carryout was projected to total 1.54 bbu. That was above estimates calling for a 24 mbu decrease.

Commodity Bulletin:

On the world side, the USDA made no changes to the South American crops as Argentina was at 50 MMT and Brazil was 126 MMT. The world ending stocks for 2024/25 were cut by 1.37 MMT, coming in below the average trade estimate. That came even as the world production was increased 1.7 MMT. The main reason for the cut was a 1.86 MMT reduction to carryover from 2023/24 as Brazil’s production from last year total was slashed 3 MMT.

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 133,000 MT of corn overnight.

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.60, up 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.35 1/2, up 3 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $4.74 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.55 3/4, up 3/4 cent,

New Crop Cash is at $4.20 0/1, up 1/2 cent,

