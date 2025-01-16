Corn Holding onto Gains at Midday

The corn market is trading with Wednesday fractional midday gains in the new crop to 4 cents higher in the nearbys. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was down 2 ¼ cents at $4.40.

Weekly EIA data showed ethanol production at a total of 1.095 million barrel per day in the week of 1/10, a drop of 7,000 bpd in that week. Stocks continue to build, up another 860,000 barrels to 25.008 million barrels. Exports were down 30,000 bpd wk/wk, at 125,000 barrels per day. Refiner inputs of ethanol were back up 50,000 barrels per day at 829,000 bpd.

Taiwan purchased a total of 65,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight, with US the likely origin.

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.78 1/2, up 4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.44 1/1, up 4 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $4.88, up 3 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.57, up 1/4 cent,

New Crop Cash is at $4.28, up 1 cents,

