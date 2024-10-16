Corn Holding Gains Following Export Business

Corn futures are trading with 2 to 3 ¼ cent gains so far at Wednesday’s midday. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView is back up 3 ¼ cents at $3.72 per bu. The average close for December corn futures in October, which indicates the fall crop insurance price, is $4.21. That is 45 cents below the February base price.

USDA reported private export sales of 332,000 MT of 2024/25 corn to unknown destinations, with another 1.62 MMT to Mexico (1.044 MMT for 2024/25 and 579,120 MT for 2025/26 MT) this morning.

The weekly Crop Progress report indicated the US corn harvest at 47% complete as of October 13, 8 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average pace. Just CO, ND, ND, and PA were reported as lagging their 5-year average pace among the top 18 states. Condition ratings were steady at 64% gd/ex, as the Brugler500 index was up 2 points on a 1% shift from poor to fair. That was the final national rating for the growing season. Of the major states, IL was down 1 point, with NE losing 2 and MN down 4 points. States improving included IN and IA, both by 1 point, with OH and SD improving 3 points.

Dec 24 Corn is at $4.04 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.72, up 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.20, up 2 1/2 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $4.28 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents,

