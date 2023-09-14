Corn Holding Firm at Midday

The Thursday corn market is fractionally mixed to UNCH at midday. The December contract has stayed in a 6 ½ cent range so far. The September contract rolls off the board at the close today – currently a 23 ¼ cent discount to the Dec contract.

USDA reported 753k MT of corn was booked for export during the week that ended 9/7. That was inline with the pre-report estimates. Colombia and Mexico were the top buyers for the week. There were also 726k MT of exports for the week leaving corn commitments at 11.16 MMT (439 mbu).

EIA reported ethanol production averaged 1.039m barrels per day for the week that ended 9/8. That was 27k bpd above last week. Stocks tightened by 450k barrels to 21.2 million.

Dec 23 Corn is at $4.82, down 1/4 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $4.59 1/2, down 3/8 cent,

Mar 24 Corn is at $4.96, down 1/4 cent,

May 24 Corn is at $5.04 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

