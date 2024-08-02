News & Insights

Stocks

Corn Higher Ahead of the Weekend

August 02, 2024 — 02:36 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Corn futures are getting a pre-weekend bounce after a week of losses, as futures are up 3 to 5 cents across most contracts.

Monthly Grain Crushings data showed a total of 442.35 mbu of corn used for ethanol production during June. That was a slight improvement over June 2023, but a drop of 2.9% from May. 

Brazil’s total 2024/25 corn crop is estimated at 123.14 MMT according to StoneX, a slight increase from the 23/24 projection at 121.8 MMT. The firm also expects the US corn crop to average 182.3 bpa this year, with a crop size a 15.207 bbu.

Sep 24 Corn is at $3.86 1/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.76 1/1, up 3 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 Corn is at $4.03, up 4 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.20, up 4 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $3.67 1/1, up 4 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.