Corn Heads Lower on Thursday

Corn ended the Thursday trade session with contracts 4 ¾ to 8 ¼ cents in the red, led by September. New crop December closed with a 6 ¾ cent loss. Weekly export sales were another disappointment for the bulls.

Export Sales data showed 236,809 MT of old crop sales booked in the week that ended on July 13. That was on the low side of estimates and nearly half of what was reported last week. THe top buyer was Columbia at 110,400 MT. New crop sales totaled 491,595 MT in that week, the second largest this MY and on the high side of trade estimates. Mexico was the buyer of 386,500 MT.

Sep 23 Corn closed at $5.37 1/4, down 8 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $5.81 1/2, down 8 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 Corn closed at $5.46 1/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $5.57 1/2, down 5 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.