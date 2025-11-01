Stocks

Corn Heads on the Higher Side of Unchanged to Close Out October

November 01, 2025 — 01:59 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The corn market posted steady to 1 ¼ cent gains across most contracts on Friday, as December was up 8 ¼ cents on the week. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 1/4 cent to $3.91 1/4. Spillover support was noted from strength in the wheat and soybeans. 

The average close for December corn futures w at $4.22, should be the harvest price for crop insurance. That is 6 cents above last year’s harvest and 48 cents below the spring price.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Ukraine corn exports totaled just 0.8 MMT in October, which was a large drop from the 1.73 MMT last year according to economic minister. The Argentina corn crop was pegged at 35% planted, according to the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange.

 

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.31 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.91 1/4, up 1/4 cent,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.44, up 1/4 cent,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.52 1/4, unch,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.