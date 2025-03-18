News & Insights

Stocks

Corn Heading Lower on Tuesday

March 18, 2025 — 11:12 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The corn market is leaking lower at Tuesday’s midday, with nearbys down 2 to 3 cents at midday. New crop December is trading with ¾ cent losses so far. The new crop soy/corn ratio is at 2.24, still leaning towards corn. We will get the March Planting Intention report at the end of the month. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is back down 2 ¾ cents at $4.21. 

EIA will release their weekly petroleum status report on Wednesday, with some expecting to see production slip after last week’s drop as inventory builds.

Commodity Bulletin: From crude oil to coffee, this FREE newsletter is for industry pros and rookies alike

 

May 25 Corn is at $4.58, down 3 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.21, down 2 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 Corn is at $4.67 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.53 1/4, down 3/4 cent,

New Crop Cash is at $4.16, down 3/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.