Corn Heading Lower on Tuesday

The corn market is leaking lower at Tuesday’s midday, with nearbys down 2 to 3 cents at midday. New crop December is trading with ¾ cent losses so far. The new crop soy/corn ratio is at 2.24, still leaning towards corn. We will get the March Planting Intention report at the end of the month. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is back down 2 ¾ cents at $4.21.
EIA will release their weekly petroleum status report on Wednesday, with some expecting to see production slip after last week’s drop as inventory builds.
May 25 Corn is at $4.58, down 3 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $4.21, down 2 3/4 cents,
Jul 25 Corn is at $4.67 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,
Dec 25 Corn is at $4.53 1/4, down 3/4 cent,
New Crop Cash is at $4.16, down 3/4 cent,
