Corn Heading Lower at Midday

Corn futures are showing losses of 4 to 5 ½ cents across the front months so far on Thursday. The front month national Cash Corn price from cmdtyView is down 5 ½ cents at at $3.73 per bu.

This morning's Export Sales report indicated 847,350 MT in corn bookings during the week of September 12, in the middle of the 550,000 MT and 1.4 MMT estimates. That was an improvement over the previous week and 49.5% larger than the same week last year. Mexico was the largest buyer of 280,800 MT, with 183,400 MT sold to unknown destinations.

The International Grains Council trimmed the estimated world production by 2 MMT to 1.224 billion MT, with consumption up 1 MMT. That helped to tighten the 2024/25 world stocks by 1 MMT to 276 MMT.

Dec 24 Corn is at $4.07 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.73 1/1, down 5 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.25 3/4, down 5 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $4.36 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

