Corn Heading Higher This Morning

Overnight action has corn 2 to 4 ½ cents higher so far this morning. Futures settled the Thursday session with strength. Contracts were up anywhere from ¼ to 4 ¼ cents across the board, led by the December and March contracts. Preliminary open interest showed some light net new buying, up 2,519 contracts. Longs were also rolling from September to December.

USDA’s Export Sales report indicated a total of 233,471 MT of corn sold for 22/23 shipment during the week of 8/10. That was a 3-week high and 55.2% larger vs. last week. Total export commitments for old crop are now 98% of the USDA forecast, compared to the 103% average for this week. Accumulated shipments are 92% complete vs. the 96% normal pace. New crop bookings came in at 704,694 MT during that week, down 7.1% from the week prior. Total forward sales are still running 24.1% below the same week last year.

The International Grains Council raised world corn production by 1 MMT from their July number to 1.221 billion MT. Chinese Corn production was cut by 2 MMT due to recent flooding. Total world corn stocks for 23/24 were up 6 MMT to 288 MMT.

Sep 23 Corn closed at $4.73, up 3 1/2 cents, currently up 4 ½ cents

Nearby Cash was $5.11 1/2, up 2 7/8 cents,

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.85 3/4, up 4 1/4 cents, currently up 4 cents

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.99 3/4, up 4 1/4 cents, currently up 3 ¾ cents

