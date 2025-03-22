Corn Giving Back Thursday Gains with Midday Friday Losses

Corn futures are trading with weakness on Friday, as contracts are down 2 to 6 cents at midday. Futures are falling back after the strength on Thursday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was back down 5 3/4 cents at $4.27 1/4.

Export Sales data from Thursday morning showed 1.497 MMT in bookings. That takes total export sale commitments for the 2024/25 crop to 52.031 MMT, which is still 25% larger than the same period last year. That is also 84% of the USDA export projection, ahead of the 5-year average sales pace by 1 percentage point.

Commodity Bulletin:

Buenos Aires Grain Exchange estimate the Argentina corn crop is 14% harvested.

May 25 Corn is at $4.63 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.27 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 Corn is at $4.71, down 4 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.50 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.13 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

