Corn Getting a Turnaround Tuesday Bounce

Corn futures are trading with 2 to 3 ½ cent gains at midday on Tuesday. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView is up 3 1/2 cents at $3.82 3/4 per bu.

Weekly Crop Progress data showed 81% of the US corn crop was harvested as of October 27, which was 17 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average.

ANEC estimates the October corn exports out of Brazil will total 5.92 MMT, a 0.32 MMT reduction from the previous week’s estimate and would be well below the 8.45 MMT from last year. A South Korean importer purchased an estimated 136,000 MT of corn with optional origin of US, South America or South Africa.

Dec 24 Corn is at $4.14 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.82 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.27 3/4, up 3 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $4.35 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

