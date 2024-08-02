News & Insights

Stocks

Corn Get Some Strength After Rough Week for the Bulls

August 02, 2024 — 07:45 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Corn futures faded most of the losses from earlier in the week as contracts closed with 4 to 6 cent gains across most contracts on Friday. A weaker dollar and possible short covering added support. 

Friday’s CFTC release from USDA showed spec funds cutting back on their large net short position in corn futures and options by 23,453 contracts as of July 30. They held a net short of 295,096 contracts on Tuesday.

StoneX expects the US corn crop to average 182.3 bpa this year, with a crop size a 15.207 bbu. They project IA and IL yield at 210 bpa, with IN at 205 and NE printing a 193 yield. 

Sep 24 Corn  closed at $3.86 1/2, up 4 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.76, up 3 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 Corn  closed at $4.03 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 Corn  closed at $4.20 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $3.67 1/4, up 5 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.