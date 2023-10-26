Corn Gave Back Overnight Bounce

The AM corn trade shows futures are fractionally to 1 ¾ cents lower into the day session. December jumped from the -2 ½ cent overnight low @ 3:30 central to the +2 ¾ overnight high @ 4 AM, before giving it all back. Corn continued weaker on Wednesday with 3 to 4 cent losses. The Dec contract was 3 cents off the low for the close. National average basis has firmed to 29c under according to the cmdtyView data, from -36c in late Sep.

The weekly EIA data had 1.04 million barrels of ethanol produced per day on average through the week that ended 10/20. That was another 5k bpd increase for the week and was the most output since the week of 8/18. Ethanol stocks were listed at 21.398 million barrels, 286k higher than the week prior.

Traders are looking for the weekly Export Sales report to show between 600k MT and 1.2 MMT of corn was booked during the week that ended 10/19.

Anec data has October corn exports at 8.239 MMT for Brazil, up from 6.173 MMT last year.

USDA’s Ag Attache estimated Ukraine’s corn yield 9% above the WAOB’s official forecast for a net 2.7 MMT increase to output. The Attache has corn production at 30.7 MMT, with exports at 24.7 MMT.

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.80, down 4 cents, currently down 1/2 cent

Nearby Cash was $4.51 7/8, down 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.94 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

May 24 Corn closed at $5.03, down 3 cents, currently down 1 cent

