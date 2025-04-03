Corn Gaps Lower on Tariffs

Corn price action is starting off Thursday with early losses of 6 to 8 cents so far. Futures closed the Wednesday session with contracts fractionally lower in some new crop months to as much 4 cents in the red for nearbys as traders were preparing for the tariffs released after the close. Preliminary open interest was up 8,086 contracts, even as May was down 5,934 contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 3 3/4 cents on the day at $4.27 1/2.
President Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs came with Mexico and Canada left off the list and the exemption on all USMCA compliant goods remaining in place. Reciprocal tariffs on Japan were set at 24%, South Korea at 25% and a baseline of 10% on Colombia were put in place. They go into effect on April 9, with the 10% set to begin on April 5.
Weekly EIA data showed a 10,000 barrels per day increase in ethanol production during the week that ended on March 28, taking the output total to 1.063 million bpd in that week. Stocks were back down 738,000 barrels to 26.612 million. Refiner inputs of ethanol were up 20,000 bpd to 898,000 bpd, as exports dropped to the lowest since last July at 62,000 bpd.
Export Sales data is expected to show between 0.8 and 1.6 MMT in corn bookings for 2024/25 on Thursday morning. New crop is pegged in the middle of 0-100,000 MT.
May 25 Corn closed at $4.57 3/4, down 4 cents, currently down 7 1/4 cents
Nearby Cash was $4.27 1/2, down 3 3/4 cents,
Jul 25 Corn closed at $4.65 1/4, down 3 cents, currently down 7 1/4 cents
Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.48 3/4, down 3/4 cent, currently down 6 1/2 cents
New Crop Cash was $4.12 5/8, down 3/4 cent,
