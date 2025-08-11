Corn Gains Pushing to Monday’s Midday

Corn futures are trading with contracts 3 to 4 cents higher across most contracts on Monday’s midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1 3/4 cents at $3.65 1/2.

This morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 1.492 MMT (58.74 mbu) of corn shipped in the week of 8/7. That is up 16.13% above previous week and 51.28% larger than the same week in 2024. Mexico was the buyer of 500,209 MT, with 261,366 MT headed to Japan and 198,072 MT to 198,072 MT. Marketing year shipments are now at 63.127 MMT (2.485 bbu), which is 28.98% above the same period last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Commitment of Traders data showed speculators trimming 7,435 contracts from their net short position as of August 5 to 173,750 contracts. Commercials added a slight 2,417 contracts to their net short position as of Tuesday to 27,359 contracts.

Ahead of the USDA Crop Production reports next week, analysts surveyed by Bloomberg shows an average guess of 184.3 bpa for national corn yield with a wide range of 181 to 189. Production is pegged at 15.995 billion bushels, which would be up 290 mbu from last month’s WASDE total. Old crop corn stocks are estimated to be projected at 1.325 bbu, down 15 mbu from last month. New crop is expected to be up 240 mbu to 1.9 bbu.

APK-Inform estimate the 2025 Ukraine corn crop at 27.5 MMT, up 2.5 MMT from last month with the country’s deputy economy minister showing a 2 MMT increase to 28 MMT. AgRural estimates the Brazilian second corn crop at 88% harvested.

Sep 25 Corn is at $3.86 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.69, up 3 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.08 1/2, up 3 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.26, up 3 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $3.66 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.