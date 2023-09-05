Corn Gaining Out of Holiday Weekend

Front month corn prices are trading with midday gains of 1 ¾ to 4 cents so far after the 3-day weekend.

Barchart lowered their cmdtyView Corn Yield by 0.27 to 177.64 bpa.

Brazil’s AgRural reported that Center-South harvest reached 88% complete, compared to 83% last week and 98% at the same point last year. First crop planting for 23/24 reached 13% complete, up from 8% last week and 9% LY.

USDA reported 481,309 MT of corn was shipped during the week that ended 8/31. That finished the season with 37.263 MMT via the weekly reports – that’s 90.3% of the forecasted total, though the monthly reports will be higher.

French corn (Matif futures) is trading at the lowest levels since Russia invaded Ukraine, despite severe logistics limitations on Ukraine exports.

Sep 23 Corn is at $4.69 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.65 1/4, up 1 5/8 cents,

Dec 23 Corn is at $4.83 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 Corn is at $4.98 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

