Corn Gaining on Wednesday

The corn market is trading with 2 to 3 cent gains as we roll into midweek. Corn futures weakened another 2 3/4 to 4 cents on Tuesday after a large drop to start the week. Dec saw another 10 ¾ cent range on the day and closed near the session low.

Day 2 of the ProFarmer Crop Tour put the Indiana average corn yield at 180.89 bpa, 1.54% below the 3-year average. For Nebraska, scouts had an average of 167.22 bpa. 2.78% below the 3-year average for the tour.

Pre-report estimates for StatsCan corn production range from 13.9 MMT to 15.7 MMT for corn. The average is to see 14.8 MMT, compared to the 14.54 MMT grown last year.

AgRural reported Brazil’s 1st crop corn planting at 4.6% complete as of 8/17. That is up from 1.8% at the same time last year.

Sep 23 Corn closed at $4.66 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents, currently up 2 cents

Nearby Cash was $5.02, down 3 7/8 cents,

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.79 1/2, down 3 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.93 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

