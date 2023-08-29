Corn Futures Red at Midday

Midday corn futures are trading with 1 ¾ to 3 cent losses with the Dec contract near the low for the session. Dec has stayed in an 8 ½ cent range.

StatsCan reported the 2023 corn output is expected at 14.727 MMT, compared to 14.54 MMT last year and the 14.8 MMT average trade guess going in.

NASS reported the national corn crop was 88% in or past the dough stage, 51% dented, and 9% had reached maturity as of 8/27. Crop condition ratings fell by 7 points on the Brugler500 Index to 342.

Sep 23 Corn closed at $4.77, down 1 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.99 1/1, down 3 3/8 cents,

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.93 1/4, down 3 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $5.07 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.