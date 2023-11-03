Corn Futures Rallying into Weekend

Current corn futures are trading 6 to 8 ¼ cents in the black through Friday. That has the Dec contract’s net weekly loss at 2 ¾ cents so far.

USDA’s weekly Ethanol report had prices ranging from $1.86 to $1.94/gal regionally, that was mostly 10-27 cents weaker for the week. DDGS were quoted from $175-$220, mostly near $185 and mostly $3-$10 higher for the week. The corn oil market was shown as 53-59 cents/lb regionally, mostly lower by 2-5 cents.

Weekly Export Sales data showed 748k MT of corn was sold during the week that ended 10/26. That was a 45% drop from the prior week and was below the expectations. Exports were 506k MT for the week bringing the season total to 4.99 MMT. That compares to 4.143 MMT last year.

Brazilian corn exports totaled 8.45 MMT in October, according to a preliminary government estimate. That would be up 24% from 2022. The Rosario Grain Exchange estimates that 25% of the Argentine corn crop has now been planted.

Dec 23 Corn is at $4.77 3/4, up 7 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.51 1/1, up 7 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 Corn is at $4.92 3/4, up 7 3/4 cents,

May 24 Corn is at $5.01 3/4, up 7 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.