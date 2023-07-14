Corn Futures Rallying into Friday

The AM corn market is rallying for the last trade day of the week. After the drop on report day, Thursday’s corn trade recovered 16 to 17 1/4 cents and brought Dec all the way back to the $5 mark. December futures are at a net 6 cent gain for the week going into Friday. July corn ended the day just 6 1/4 cents under the $6 mark, as a short squeeze into LTD tomorrow boosted the board by 43 3/4 cents.

There were 5 delivery notices vs. July corn overnight, from Bunge to Dreyfus, the corn is located at Havana and Meredosta, IL.

USDA reported 468k MT of old crop corn was sold for export during the week that ended 7/6. That was above the range of estimates going in. New crop bookings were also 470,807 MT for the week and were also above estimates. That left the total forward book at 4.04 MMT, trailing last season’s pace by 40%.

CONAB reported Brazilian corn production was 127.8 MMT, just a 2.05 MMT increase from the previous estimate and well below USDA’s 133 MMT. They had 2nd crop specifically as 98.04 MMT. CONAB raised total output via a 1.66 bpa equivalent yield boost to 91.51 bpa for 2nd crop.

Sep 23 Corn closed at $4.93 1/2, up 17 1/4 cents, currently up 10 cents

Nearby Cash was $5.38 1/4, up 17 3/8 cents,

Dec 23 Corn closed at $5.00 1/2, up 16 3/4 cents, currently up 9 1/4 cents

Mar 24 Corn closed at $5.12, up 16 3/4 cents, currently up 9 3/4 cents

