Corn Futures In Minus Territory at Midday

Front month corn prices are 3 1/2 to 4 1/4 cents in the red through midday. December is trading below the $5 mark, but the board has a 13 cent carry to March.

FAS data showed 107,521 MT of old crop corn sales for the week that ended 7/27. That was below the expected range and down from 314k MT last week. Japan was the week’s top buyer for old crop. New crop bookings were 348,852 MT, which was within the range of estimates. Mexico and Japan were the top buyers. The forward book was reported at 5.215 MMT, or 36% behind last year’s pace at a 4-yr low.

Weekly ethanol production from EIA showed output averaging 1.067 million barrels per day during the week that ended 7/28. That was down 27k bpd from last week but marked the 10th consecutive week of +1m bpd. Ethanol stocks were 368k barrels tighter at 22.86 million.

Sep 23 Corn is at $4.83 1/4, down 5 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $5.24 1/1, down 5 1/8 cents,

Dec 23 Corn is at $4.96 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 Corn is at $5.09 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

