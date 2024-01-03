Corn Futures Finish Mixed on Wednesday

Front month corn futures were mostly higher within 1 ½ cents of UNCH. The Sep contract was down by ¼ cent at the close for a mixed day across the nearby contracts.

EIA data confirmed October’s ethanol production capacity was 17.721b gallons – even with Sep.

The monthly NASS Grain Crush report saw 454.987 mbu of corn used for ethanol production during November ’23. That was a 1% dip from October’s draw but was 1% above Nov ’22. Pre-report estimates ran around 451 mbu. The season’s total reached 1.345 bbu for Q1. That is 58 mbu ahead of last year’s pace.

USDA’s weekly Export Inspections data showed 569.7k MT (22.43 mbu) of corn was shipped during the holiday week that ended 12/28. That was down from the 1.23 MMT the week prior, and was under the 683k MT during the same week last year. USDA also added 135.5k MT to past reports, taking the season’s total shipment to 11.95 MMT (470.5 mbu).

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.65 1/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.38 3/4, up 2 1/8 cents,

May 24 Corn closed at $4.78, up 1 cent,

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.88 1/4, up 1/2 cent,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.