News & Insights

Stocks

Corn Futures Fight for Gains on Tuesday

April 23, 2024 — 07:23 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

The Tuesday action in the corn market saw futures close mixed with 24/25 strength, up 1 ¼ to 3 ¼ cents Contracts for the ’25 crop and beyond were fractionally to 1 ¾ cents lower.

Monday afternoon’s Crop Progress report showed many of the notable states were above normal planting pace, with IN, ND, and OH actually below the average pace for this week. As far as the other major states, IA was 5% above average, with MO more than double the 21% average pace at 47% complete and both IL and NE 1% faster than normal. Later this week into the weekend we are expected to see widespread precip across much of US growing region. 

EIA data will be updated on Wednesday morning for the week that ended on April 19, with traders expecting ethanol production to be on par with last week’s 983,000 barrels per day. Stocks are seen as being trimmed from the 26.08 million last week.

May 24 Corn  closed at $4.43, up 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.27 1/2, up 3 3/8 cents,

Jul 24 Corn  closed at $4.52 1/2, up 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 Corn  closed at $4.74 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.39 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.