Corn Futures Falling Out of NASS Report

The front month futures are trading with 3 ½ to 7 cent losses through midday after seeing the quarterly numbers. Corn prices were fractionally mixed into the report.

USDA flashed a 223.5k MT private export sale for 23/24 corn to Mexico this morning. Separately, Iran reportedly booked 120k MT of optional origin corn via tender. Algeria reportedly booked 60k MT via tender as well.

USDA’s quarterly update showed 1.361 bbu of corn stocks on Sep 1. That was 77.7 mbu tighter than the average trade guess and was 90.7 mbu below the WASDE estimate. Implied Q4 demand was 2.746 bbu, compared to the average trade guess of 2.667 bbu; Q4 demand last year was 226 mbu greater though stocks were 15.6 mbu looser. The carryout and use discrepancies led USDA to revise the 2022 crop size, with a 0.1 bpa higher yield (173.4) and a 100k acre cut for harvested area. On net that left the final 2022 production at 13.715 bbu (-15 mbu).

BAGE estimated Argentina’s corn planting pace at 7% complete for the 7.3m HA.

Dec 23 Corn is at $4.82 1/2, down 6 cents, Nearby Cash is at $4.54, down 5 7/8 cents, Mar 24 Corn is at $4.97 1/4, down 6 cents, May 24 Corn is at $5.06 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

