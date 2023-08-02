Corn Futures Fade on Wednesday

The December contract saw a 26c range today from -10 to +16 cents, but ultimately closed at $5 on a 6 3/4 cent loss. The other nearbys were down by 2 to 8 3/4 cents on Wednesday.

Weekly ethanol production from EIA showed output averaged 1.067 million barrels per day during the week that ended 7/28. That was down 27k bpd from last week but marked the 10th consecutive week of +1m bpd. Ethanol stocks were 368k barrels tighter at 22.86 million.

Traders expect between 150k and 500k MT of old crop corn bookings for the week that ended 7/27. New crop bookings are estimated between 200k MT and 700k MT going into the update.

Russia announced intentions to impose an 8% tariff on exported fertilizer over the next 18 months.

Sep 23 Corn closed at $4.88 1/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $5.29 1/8, down 8 1/8 cents,

Dec 23 Corn closed at $5.00 1/2, down 6 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $5.14, down 5 3/4 cents,

