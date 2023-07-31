Corn Futures Dropping Double Digits

Midday corn quotes are 11 to 18 1/2 cents in the red through midday, with December down 3.4% so far.

NOAA’s 7-day QPF shows some rain along the Southern IL/MO border amounting to as much as 4”. Michigan and Wisconsin will miss out entirely, while MN, and the Northern portions of ECB states will see less than 1/2”. MO through NE and KS will see some rain this week, though accumulations are spotty and limited to 1 3/4”.

Weekly Inspections data showed 522,927 MT of corn was shipped during the week that ended 7/27. That was up 193k MT for the week, but down from 905k MT during the same week last year. USDA also added 53.6k MT to past reports, which left the season’s total at 34.809 MMT. That remains 33% behind last year’s pace.

Argentina has a special peso exchange rate in effect for export sales, in order to capture export taxes on corn. About 2.4 MMT has been sold under the program to date, with a target of 4-5 MMT by the end of August.

Sep 23 Corn is at $5.02 3/4, down 18 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $5.44 3/4, down 18 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 Corn is at $5.12 1/2, down 17 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 Corn is at $5.24 1/4, down 17 1/2 cents,

