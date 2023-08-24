Corn Futures Down through Midday

Front month corn prices are trading with midday losses of 1 ½ to 4 ½ cents. December corn has already worked within an 11 cent range for the session.

USDA reported 22.7k MT of old crop corn cancelations. Mexico was a net buyer, but the 15k MT were offset by cancelations from Colombia. New crop bookings were 673.5k MT for the week that ended 8/17. That was down from 705k MT last week, but was above the expected range. Weekly data had forward bookings at 7.352 MMT – which remains 21% behind last year’s pace.

South Korea’s NOFI booked 68k MT of corn via tender. The MFG purchased 66k MT. Taiwan’s MFIG booked 65k MT of corn from Brazil. Egypt’s GASC canceled a tender for corn citing high prices.

Weekly EIA data showed ethanol producers averaged 1.048 million bpd during the week that ended 8/18. That was a 21k bpd drop from the week prior’s output. Ethanol stocks tightened by 645k barrels to 22.79 million.

Day 3 of the ProFarmer Crop Tour put the Illinois average corn yield at 193.72 bpa, 0.82% above the 3-year average. Partial results for Iowa showed a 182.58 bpa average, up 0.26% from the 3 year average for that District.

Sep 23 Corn is at $4.71 1/2, down 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $5.06 3/4, down 5 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 Corn is at $4.87, down 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Corn is at $5.01 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

