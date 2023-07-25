News & Insights

Corn Futures Cool Off on Tuesday

July 25, 2023 — 05:42 pm EDT

The December corn contract saw a near 20c range on the day from -14 1/2to +3 3/4 cents, but prices were down by 3 at the close. The other front month futures ended the day 2 3/4 to 3 cents weaker as well. For the week’s net move, December is at a 29c gain. 

Ukraine’s UkrAgroConsult estimates the max monthly shipment capabilities at 5 MMT for Ukrainian grain under the current circumstances. 

Brazil’s AgRural reported corn harvest at 47% for the C-S region’s 2nd crop. That is up from 36% last week and compares to 62% last year. 

USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report had 68% of the national crop silking as of 7/23. That is 3% points ahead of normal. NASS also reported 16% in the dough stage vs 14% on average. National conditions were unchanged at a 351 on the Brugler500 Index. 

Sep 23 Corn  closed at $5.57 1/2, down 3 cents,

Nearby Cash   was $6.01 5/8, down 2 7/8 cents,

Dec 23 Corn  closed at $5.65 1/4, down 3 cents,

Mar 24 Corn  closed at $5.75 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,


