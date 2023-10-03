Corn Futures Close Lower on Tuesday

Corn futures ended the Tuesday session with 1 ¼ to 2 ¾ cent losses. Dec is still at a 10c gain for the week.

Safras and Mercado estimated Brazil’s first crop at 26.86 MMT, down from their prior 26.9 MMT forecast. They have the total output forecasted at 135.7 MMT, 300k MT above the prior forecast.

The weekly Crop Progress report showed 82% of the corn crop was mature and 23% was harvested as of 10/1. Harvest had advanced 8% points through the week and remains 2 ppts ahead of the average pace. The report’s condition ratings converted to a 339 on the Brugler500 Index, a 1 point increase for the week with 1 additional Excellent up from Good.

NASS reported August’s corn use for ethanol was 442.6 mbu, down from 455 in July but above 430.6 in Aug ’22. That set the full 22/23 MY corn use at 5.177 bbu.

USDA’s weekly Inspections data showed 625k MT of corn was exported during the week that ended 9/28. That was down 85k MT from last week and was 60k lighter (~1 Panamax vessel) than the same week last year. The season total reached 2.64 MMT compared to 2.38 MMT at the same point last year.

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.87 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.53 1/1, down 1 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $5.02 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

May 24 Corn closed at $5.10 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.