News & Insights

Stocks

Corn Futures Buying into Export Sales Report

March 07, 2024 — 10:04 am EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Corn prices are trading over 1% higher with 5 to 8 cent gains ahead of the release of the weekly USDA Export Sales report to start Thursday. The midweek corn trade was a mostly tight range around UNCH, but afternoon strength developed and pushed futures 1 ¼ to 4 ½ cents higher for the close. May was just ¾ of a cent off the day’s high for the settle. May stayed in a 6 ¼ cent range during Wednesday. 

There were 30 deliveries vs. March corn overnight, with ADM stopping 4 for the house account. 

Traders are looking for the weekly Export Sales data to show between 800k MT and 1.4 MMT of old crop corn was sold during the week that ended 2/29. New crop bookings are expected to be below 100k MT. 

Ukraine’s March grain shipments were already 774k MT according to Ministry data. That compared to 641k MT during last year’s pace. Feb’s total was 5.8 MMT at +11.5% vs last year. 

Official Brazilian export data revealed 1.7 MMT of corn was shipped during the month of February. That compared to 2.27 MMT last year. 

The weekly EIA Ethanol stocks grew by 29k barrels to 26.051 million. 

 

Mar 24 Corn  closed at $4.18, up 4 1/2 cents, currently up 8 cents

Nearby Cash   was $4.00 3/8, up 3 cents,

May 24 Corn  closed at $4.28 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents, currently up 7 cents

Jul 24 Corn  closed at $4.40, up 2 1/2 cents, currently up 6 1/2 cents

Dec 24 Corn  closed at $4.61, up 1 3/4 cents, currently up 5 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.