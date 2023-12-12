Corn Futures Bouncing Back

The midday corn market is trading with 1 ¼ to 4 ½ cent gains across the front month futures. There were 390 delivery notices against December corn overnight, with ADM stopping 42 for the house account. The warehouse receipts are all in Cargill facilities at Seneca and Meredosia, IL.

The weekly Export Inspections data showed 711,733 MT (28.02 mbu) of corn was shipped during the week that ended 12/07. That was below the 1.2 MMT last week but compares to 517k MT during the same week last year. USDA had the season’s total at 9.18 MMT (361.4 mbu) compared to 7.17 MMT (282.2 mbu) at the same point last season. Milo exports YTD are 1.426 MMT compared to just 357k MT during the 22/23 season.

AgRural in Brazil estimates that first crop corn planting is 95% completed, compared to last year’s historically fast pace at 96%.

Mar 24 Corn is at $4.85 3/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.56 1/1, up 4 1/2 cents,

May 24 Corn is at $4.98, up 4 cents,

Jul 24 Corn is at $5.06 3/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

